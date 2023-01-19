Cedar Key notice of Municipal Election

Notice is hereby given that the City of Cedar Key will hold its Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 4 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the purpose of the following: Three (3) City Commissioners, Two (2) Year Term Seats 1, 3, and 5.
If a run-off election is necessary, it will be held on April 25 at the Cedar Key Community Center, at the same times.
Candidates seeking election may qualify with the Municipal City Clerk beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23 and ending at noon on Friday, January 27 at City Hall, 490 Second St., Cedar Key, during regular business hours.
Please contact Brenda Ayers, City Clerk, at 352-543-5132 to schedule an appointment or for additional information.
All persons seeking election shall be a qualified elector and shall be a resident of the city of Cedar Key for a period of six (6) months immediately preceding the qualifying. The commissioners are elected on a non-partisan basis by a city-wide vote. The election shall be held in accordance with the Charter of the City of Cedar Key, Florida, and the State of Florida Election Laws.
Voter Registration book closing is March 6 for the Municipal Election. Any person wishing to become a registered voter can complete an application form, which can be obtained at the Levy County Supervisor of Election office or online at: www.registerto voteflorida.gov.
