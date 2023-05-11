Cedar Key Lions Club installs officers and board of directors

CEDAR KEY — The incoming Cedar Key Lions Club’s officers and board of directors were installed before members and guests on April 11 at a potluck installation dinner held at the Cedar Key Community Center.
The incoming officers will assume office on July 1, the beginning of the 2023-2024 Lions year.
In a fun evening of camaraderie and great food, current President Steve Rosenthal was reinstalled as President and Membership Chair by Secretary Susan Rosenthal, whereupon he installed the other incoming officers: George Sresovich as 1st Vice President, Jeff Paulson and 2nd Vice President, Susan Rosenthal as Secretary, and Faye Sanders as Treasurer.
Rounding off the board installations were incoming Directors Esta Johnson and Donna Bushnell.
Steve and Sanders recounted the recent 2023 Lions community efforts. This included: The ever-popular and fun annual Lions Valentines Day Dinner Dance, the continuing outreach to Tri-County Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties residents to provide eye exams and glasses to people in need, the organization of the Food in the Park and beachside music entertainment during the Arts Festival as well as serving grilled bratwurst and hot dogs at our food stand and most recently, the Lenten drive to help provide non-food essentials to families who visit the Cedar Key Food Pantry.
Upcoming Lions activities include the Lions Scholarship awards at the Cedar Key School graduation ceremony. Our focus over the summer will be organizing and preparing for the Cedar Key Lions Seafood Festival, scheduled for Oct. 21-22.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs located in 200 countries and regions around the world.
Since our founding 55 years ago, the Cedar Key Lions Club members share a core belief that community is what we make it. If you share our vision and are interested in becoming involved with the Cedar Key Lions Club, please contact Membership Chair Steve Rosenthal at 352-477-1276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.