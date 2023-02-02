Cedar Key celebrates nation's first 2023 Arbor Day observance

CEDAR KEY — As a part of Cedar Key’s Heritage Tree Program, Vice Mayor Sue Colson and City Commissioner Nancy Sera braved overcast skies and chilly temperatures to observe the nation’s first 2023 Arbor Day on Jan. 21. Aided by an army of volunteers, Colson & Sera distributed 100 potted saplings to local residents.
According to UF IFAS, Florida celebrates Arbor Day in January because many trees are dormant (not actively growing) and lose less water through transpiration (evaporation of water from leaves) this time of year, making them easier to transplant without putting them through too much stress. In celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, citizens are encouraged to do their part in helping to reduce air pollution, conserve energy and beautify the State of Florida by planting trees.
Jim Fleming, Cedar Key resident and owner of Tropical Traditions Wholesale Nurseries in Newberry, supplied the city with an assortment of Silver Magnolias and Crepe Myrtles for the event. Arriving fresh from Fleming’s nursery, this inventory joined the city’s provided Cedar saplings. Volunteers from Cedar Key School’s FFA, under the supervision of coordinator Rachel Wetherington, unloaded the delivery van and provided “heavy lifting” assistance to participants throughout the event.
“We put an ID tag on each tree,” Colson said. “It contains the species and the date. My favorite part of the tag is the quotation on the backside, The one who plants trees, knowing that he will never sit in their shade, has at last started to understand the meaning of life.”
“Permit fees collected from the removal of trees and vegetation are dedicated to the future cost of maintenance of protected Heritage Trees situated on City property and the annual cost of purchasing and planting new trees like those in this project,” Sera said.
The Arbor Day project not only included the saplings, but fertilizer, potting soil, water-absorbing crystals and complete planting instructions. Each recipient’s tree was identified on a city map by its planting site. Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their trees to city hall. Photos judged to be the best “tree-rific” submissions will be featured on the city’s social media channels.
