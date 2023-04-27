Cedar Key Arts Center's "Members Art Sale" returns

CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Arts Center’s popular “Members Art Sale” returns this weekend.
The sale offers those “one-of-a-kind finds,” as members of the arts center have the opportunity to participate in this beginning-of-summer fundraiser by offering art, crafts, art equipment and supplies. There are no garage sale items or production items as part of the sale. Items are priced to sell and go to their new homes!
The Members Art Sale opens Saturday, April 29 and will end Tuesday, May 30. The sale is in the Cedar Key Arts Center gallery, above the Keyhole co-op at 457 2nd St., Cedar Key. The Keyhole and Gallery are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the Cedar Key Arts Center, visit www.cedar keyartscenter.org or email cedarkeyartscenter@gmail.com.
