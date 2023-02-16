Cedar Key Arts Center to host gallery opening event Saturday

CEDAR KEY — Mark your calendars for the next opening and exhibit at the Cedar Key Arts Center.
Beginning Saturday, the arts center will host Linda Wilinski for her “Biophilia” exhibit in the Main Gallery. Wilinski has blended her incredible talent as a photographer with her passion for conservation. The result is a breathtaking show that will remind the viewer of what treasures the earth offers.
Featured in the Members gallery will be Hoyt Childers’ pottery. Childers’ unique presentation of functional pottery has been by the “2022 Strictly Functional Pottery National,” one of the most respected annual exhibitions in the country.
A gallery opening event will be Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gallery is located upstairs from the Keyhole Artist co-op located at 457 Second St., Cedar Key, FL. Wilinski and Childers’ shows will remain open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday, March 19. We hope you will join us.
