CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Arts Center was buzzing Saturday evening, as over 75 members and visitors waited to find out which of the 60 entries in the “Island Life” exhibit would receive an award. Each year, the arts center coordinates at least one Open Community Exhibit, and this year’s theme inspired a wide variety of high quality artwork in multiple mediums from our creative art community.
Congratulations to first place winner, Nancy Hansen, for her mixed medium piece entitled “Cedar Key #1.” Congratulations also go out to Donna Leeward for her oil painting entitled “Wood Storks” and Pam Deas for “Season’s Over,” also in oil. Honorable Mention also went to Ray Hock, Mike Leiner, Bev Ringenberg, Ray Hock and Darlene White.
The art center also welcomed Cedar Keyhole Member Artist, Gary Kuhl. His nature photography can be seen at the Member Artist Gallery. Both galleries will be open daily through Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. More information about the arts center can be found at www.CedarKey ArtsCenter.org.
