Cedar Key Art Center gallery exhibit closing

CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Art Center is honored to have hosted the October Gallery Exhibit featuring Mr. Ernest M. Lee. A well-known folk artist from Gainesville, Lee passed away unexpectedly at age 59, leaving a legacy with his work. Mrs. Lee can be quoted, “Ernest always wanted to return Cedar Key, and we didn’t get that chance. I am delighted to bring his work to Cedar Key with this memorial show.”
“Remembering Folk Artist Mr. Ernest M. Lee” will close Saturday with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain open until the closing reception from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery is located at 457 Second St., on the second floor. The Keyhole art Co-op is on the first floor. The Cedar Key Arts Center hopes you will have an opportunity to view this wonderful exhibit.
