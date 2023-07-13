CareerSource CLM partnering with TCCRC, College of Central Florida to host job fair

CHIEFLAND — CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is teaming up with the Tri-County Community Resource Center and College of Central Florida to host a Tri-County Resource and Job Fair.
The event is set for Thursday, July 20 from 2-5 p.m. at CF’s Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 NW Highway 19, Chiefland.
The job fair is free and open to all employment seekers, including students and recent graduates.
According to a release, as of July 5, the businesses partaking in the event include: Amber Brook Farms, ANCORP, Capital City Bank, Cross City Correctional Institute, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Tri-County Metals, UpHealth Inc., Williston Care Center and Zero Hour Life Center.
Additionally, representatives from CareerSource CLM and the workforce region’s young adult services provider, Eckerd Connects Workforce Development, as well as the College of Central Florida, Tri-County Community Resource Center, United Way of North Central Florida and Zero Hour Life Center will also be on hand to provide community resources, according to the news release.
In addition to meeting with job recruiters, those who attend will also have the opportunity to participate in three free employability workshops during the job fair, as well.
Resume Review from 2-2:30 p.m.
Interview Skills from 2:30-3 p.m.
College Applications from 3-4 p.m.
To register for the job fair, visit the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion website. Once on the home page, click at the very top, where you will be directed to the event page. On the event page, click “Register Now.”
Before attending the event, organizers recommend that job seekers complete a full registration, or update an existing registration, at EmployFlorida.com.
Participants are also encouraged to dress professionally, bring printed copies of a current resume, and be prepared to discuss skills and qualifications with hiring managers.
Those interested in getting prepared for the job fair ahead of time are invited to stop by any CareerSource CLM career center, including the Levy County center at 2175 NW 11th Drive, in Chiefland. Fee-free assistance is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 800-434-JOBS or visit the calendar at career sourceclm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.