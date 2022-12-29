TRENTON — After nearly 40 years of teaching, a longtime Gilchrist County educator has decided to call it a career.
Charlotte Kearney, who most recently was a kindergarten teacher at Trenton Elementary School, retired this month.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “I think I’m going to miss it because I was not just a onebody. I reached out to everybody.”
“If they needed shoes, if they needed clothes, (if they) needed a bill paid, Ms. Kearney did it for them,” Kearney said. “And we don’t have people that do that anymore. I’m going to miss that part.”
Kearney, who is from Trenton, spent her entire teaching career at Trenton Elementary School. She said seeing the faces of past students who have come back and visited her will be something she will remember the most as an educator.
“And me going to their weddings, their baptisms (and) graduations,” she added.
“I go to everything they (students) invite me to if I can,” Kearney said.
Being a teacher was not always the plan for Kearney. In fact, she said she always wanted to be a social worker.
And while attending Lake City Community College (now Florida Gateway College), Kearney said she had received some encouragement from a lady to attend a four-year school.
“I said, ‘no. I don’t think I’m smart enough,’” Kearney said. “She said, ‘yeah, I think you can go on.’”
That encouragement led Kearney to change her career path and ultimately pursue teaching. However, she said she could never get into the education program. So, Kearney would end up earning her degree in early childhood education before going on to the University of Florida, where she finished the remaining courses required for teaching.
“I said, ‘this is where I want to be,’” Kearney said.
Kearney’s hard work and dedication to teaching led to her receiving the honors of Trenton Elementary School’s 2022 Teacher of the Year for a second time in November. She said the first time receiving the distinction was in the early ‘90s, when she tied with another instructor at the school.
“I was a little excited about it,” she said. “I was like, ‘really? All (of) those names that were on the list. They chose me for teacher of the year?’”
“I said, ‘probably because I’m leaving,’” Kearney said laughingly.
As for her plans during retirement, Kearney said she hopes to do a little more traveling.
“I love to travel,” she said.
Kearney said her first stop is going to be the restaurant at The Dillard House in Dillard, Georgia. She also intends to go on a few cruises, as well.
“I’m one of those people that just jump up and just do it,” she said. “And thank God I’ve been able to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.