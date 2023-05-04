CALL TO ARTISTS: 2023 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Design Contest

CEDAR KEY — Each year, the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA) chooses a theme for its annual Design Contest. And this year, the theme is “Feathered Friends.”
The OFCA working committee hopes that this theme will inspire a creative design that will be used to promote the Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key, planned for April 6-7, 2024. The winning artwork will be used on posters, postcards and other promotional items for the festival.
The winning artist also has his/her application and booth fees waived for the festival. The Cedar Key Arts Center’s February 2024, OPEN COMMUNITY EXHIBIT, is also themed “Feathered Friends.” Entry fees for the CKAC Exhibit will be waived for artists entering their work in the OFCA Design Contest.
Entries for the festival design contest are due by Aug. 1. A maximum of two digital images per artist can be submitted via email to CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.