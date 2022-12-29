Business Spotlight: Tri-County Saw Shop

Full company name: Tri-County Saw Shop

Address: 7551 NW 150th St., Chiefland, FL, 32626

Manager/owner name and contact information: Steven Crews, 352-493-4904.

Is this a brand new company or added location: No.

How long have you been in business: 45 years/8 years (new owner)

What products or services do you provide? Hardware, pool supplies, STIHL power tools, chainsaws, weed trimmers, Hustler mowers, sales and service.

What else would you like to share with the community about your business? We are locally-owned, and we support buy local and shop local. We offer sales and service on everything that we sale. Excellent customer service guarantee.

