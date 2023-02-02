Business Spotlight: Treasure Camp Restaurant & Lodging
Business Name: Treasure Camp Restaurant & Lodging

Address: 15249 NW 46th Ln. Chiefland, FL 32626

Owner: Paige Brookins

Phone: 352-493-7607

Website: www.treasure camp.online. Facebook: @treasurecampfowlersbluff

Established: 2020

Number of employees: 15

Offering: A prize-winning restaurant located on the Suwannee River. We feature Gulf-fresh seafood, an iconic Hearts Of Palm salad and Florida sourced steaks. Our garlic buttered clams, stuffed grouper and crab bisque are favorites among our regular dinners, as well as hunters and fishing guests.

What makes the business unique? Indoor and outdoor seating offered in an Old Florida Fish Camp atmosphere. Bait, beer and ice are available in the country store front of house.

Future plans include: A raised performance area for live entertainment. Live music currently on Saturday nights 5 to 9 p.m.

