Business Spotlight: Treasure Camp Restaurant & Lodging

Business Name: Treasure Camp Restaurant & Lodging
Address: 15249 NW 46th Ln. Chiefland, FL 32626
Owner: Paige Brookins
Phone: 352-493-7607
Website: www.treasure camp.online. Facebook: @treasurecampfowlersbluff
Established: 2020
Number of employees: 15
Offering: A prize-winning restaurant located on the Suwannee River. We feature Gulf-fresh seafood, an iconic Hearts Of Palm salad and Florida sourced steaks. Our garlic buttered clams, stuffed grouper and crab bisque are favorites among our regular dinners, as well as hunters and fishing guests.
What makes the business unique? Indoor and outdoor seating offered in an Old Florida Fish Camp atmosphere. Bait, beer and ice are available in the country store front of house.
Future plans include: A raised performance area for live entertainment. Live music currently on Saturday nights 5 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.