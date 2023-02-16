Business Spotlight: Suwannee Sunshine River Tours LLC

Full company name: Suwannee Sunshine River Tours LLC
Address: We are pinged on Google Maps at the Fowlers Bluff Boat Ramp, 15253 NW 46th Lane, Chiefland, FL 32626. This is where we launch our tours from.
Manager/owner name and contact information: Melony Degelan and Erik Degelan. Phone: 352-477-0858. Email: suwanneesunshine@gmail.com.
Is this is a brand new company or an added location? New. Established all of the legal stuff in July of 2022.
What products or services do you provide? We offer boat tours on the lower Suwannee River. Eco/history tours, sunset cruises, sandbar excursions and custom boat cruises to fit our patron’s needs.
Are you planning a grand opening celebration? If so, when? No. We launched our first tour in October of 2022.
What else would you like to share with the community about your business? We love the Suwannee River and how amazing it is. We are happy and excited to be able to show people why we enjoy it so much. It’s still a piece of Old Florida, not disturbed by industry, where you can see nature at its finest.
