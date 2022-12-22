Business Spotlight: Lanes Yardware

Full company name: Lanes Yardware
Address: 19 E. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Manager/owner(s) name: Frankie Lane and Justin Lane
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: 25 years
Q: What products or services do you offer?
A: Outdoor power equipment. Your hometown dealer for Ariens, Gravely & STIHL equipment and repair center.
Q: What else would you like the community to know about your business?
A: We are a family-owned business that has been in the same location since 1977. We really appreciate our longtime customers and the new customers alike. Come by and check us out!
