Business Spotlight: Father & Son Fence Supply

Full company name: Father & Son Fence Supply
New location address: 15851 NW U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland, FL, 32626
Manager/owner(s) name and contact information: John May
Is this a brand-new company or an added location? Added location
If an added location, where is your home office/business located? Brooksville, FL
Why did your company decide on this location? To provide a convenient location to supply Northern Florida.
What products or services do you provide? We provide vinyl, chain-link and aluminum fence products.
Are you planning a grand opening celebration? No.
What else would you like to share with the community about your business? Family owned and operated for over 20 years.
