Business spotlight: Farmers Home Furniture

Full company name: Farmers Home Furniture
Address: 120 N. Main St., Chiefland, FL, 32644
Manager/owner name(s) and contact information: No. Same local location since 1999.
If an added location, where is your home office/business located?
Home office in Dublin, Georgia.
How long have you been in business?
Personally 20 years, stores since 1949.
What products or services do you provide?
Everything from stoves and fridges to sofas and bedding.
What else would you like to share with the community about your business?
Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff financing to fit your budget delivery to all surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.