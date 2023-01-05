Business spotlight: Farmers Home Furniture

Full company name: Farmers Home Furniture

Address: 120 N. Main St., Chiefland, FL, 32644

Manager/owner name(s) and contact information: No. Same local location since 1999.

If an added location, where is your home office/business located?

Home office in Dublin, Georgia.

How long have you been in business?

Personally 20 years, stores since 1949.

What products or services do you provide?

Everything from stoves and fridges to sofas and bedding.

What else would you like to share with the community about your business?

Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff financing to fit your budget delivery to all surrounding areas.

