Business Spotlight: Cedar Blessings RV Park

Full company name: Cedar Blessings RV Park
Address: 11951 SW Shiloh Road, Cedar Key, FL 32625
Manager/owner(s) name and contact information: MaryBeth Streitz, marybeth streitz@gmail.com.
Is this a brand-new company or an added location? No. Existing business, new owners.
How long have you been in business? May 2022.
What products or services do you provide? RV Park. Planned activities. Close to fishing, dining and more.
What else would you like to share with the community about your business? Cedar Blessings RV Park is a family owned and operated RV park with plans of future expansion and fun for the RVs old and new, large and small. Close to fishing, dining and more.
