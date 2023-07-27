A Bronson woman recently arrested for tampering with evidence is facing additional charges after smuggling in contraband into the Levy County Detention Center.
According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office news release, Philip Roberts, of Gainesville, and Jamie Fordham, of Bronson, were both arrested during a traffic stop July 19.
Roberts was arrested after deputies discovered drugs in his possession. According to the news release, Fordham, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tried to hide drugs and needles in the vehicle at the request of Roberts as they were being stopped.
She too was arrested for tampering with evidence.
Roberts was found in possession of cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as driving with a suspended license, according to the news release. He was taken to the Levy County Detention Center.
Fordham was also booked into the LCDC and placed in a holding cell.
According to the news release, while in the holding cell, detention officers noticed Fordham was acting strange and began monitoring her. Each cell is monitored by video.
The release states Fordham was seen behaving abnormally and appeared to be attempting to “retrieve” contraband concealed on her body. Officers saw a small white packet fall to the ground that she immediately picked up and ate.
In the hours following her arrest, Fordham showed symptoms of a person high on illegal narcotics. According to the news release, the investigation that followed this incident revealed she had ingested Fentanyl she smuggled into the jail.
Fordham was also charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility and tampering with evidence. She has since posted a $15,000 bond and has been released.
Roberts is currently being held in custody in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
