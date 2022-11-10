Bronson Middle High School student arrested for bringing drugs on campus

BRONSON — A Bronson Middle High School student was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3 after bringing drugs onto school grounds, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
According to Tummond, staff at the school responded to a report of two students suffering from an unknown illness in one of the school bathrooms just after 1 p.m.
Tummond said the school resource deputy was notified after a white powder was found by staff members in the same bathroom the students were in.
”The school resource deputy contacted a detective with the LCSO Drug Task Force to assist in the investigation, fearing the substance found contained Fentanyl,” Tummond said in the news release. “The school went into an immediate lock down status to protect any other student from a potential contamination from this deadly drug. Detectives determined the substance was methamphetamine and did not contain the deadly drug, Fentanyl.”
A 13-year-old student was taken to a local hospital by Levy County EMS for observation. Tummond said the other student was treated and released to his or her parent.
The 13-year-old student who supplied the drugs was arrested. According to Tummond, she was processed at the Levy County Detention Center and will be released to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The school resumed normal operations on Thursday, Nov. 3 after all areas where possible contamination occurred were deep cleaned.
”Sheriff (Bobby) McCallum and Superintendent Chris Cowart want to issue this stern warning to students,” Tummond said in the news release. “During the Fentanyl epidemic, drugs can appear to be one thing. But laced with this deadly drug, and if taken or exposed, can cause immediate death.”
”This was a frightening experience for all the staff members at BMHS and should serve as a wake-up call to all parents to monitor their children closely and stay involved with their activities and their choice of friends,” he said in the news release.
