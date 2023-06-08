A Bronson man is behind bars following allegations of sexual misconduct with a 12-year-old female.
According to arrest records provided by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Khalid Brown, 35, was booked for Sex Assault Custodian Battery Victim 12 Years of Age; Lewd Lascivious Behavior Victim 12 Years of Age Younger Than 16 Years of Age OFF 18 Years Older.
According to a LCSO news release, LCSO detectives responded to a complaint of sexual misconduct involving the female on May 24. After conducting an interview with her, they made the resolution that inappropriate sexual conduct occurred between the female and Brown over the course of several months.
In collaboration with the Child Protection team from UF, detectives “were able to establish that Brown committed several sexual acts with the child” and he was arrested, according to the news release.
Brown is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $4 million bond.
