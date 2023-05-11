Bronson graduate goes out with a bang

BRONSON — Tayen Poplin, of Bronson, is finishing high school. But her graduation looks a bit different.
For the past seven years, Poplin has been a homeschool student. At the end of this month, she will receive a diploma at the statewide Florida Parent Educators Association (FPEA) graduation. Unlike many high school grads, Poplin is already running her own business.
“Graduating for me is like a next step to the rest of what goes on in my life,” she said. “But in homeschool, you’ve already gotten to do what you want to pursue in life. So, it’s a little bit smaller, but not in a bad way because you’re already doing what you want to do.”
Poplin is the owner of Project Backfire, a haunted house attraction business.
“Basically, we make props for haunted attractions as well as theme parks and theatre productions,” she said. “I make static props, costumes, sometimes I make creepy stuffed animals and we make noisy props as well as stuff for your haunted house like cue lines to keep track of the numbers, stuff to enhance your speakers. So, we do a little bit of everything.”
Poplin already has a contract with Zoo Tampa and is in talks with Busch Gardens and SeaWorld. Her props appear in haunted attractions in Florida, North Carolina and Kentucky. She also worked on the recent College of Central Florida theatre production of “Xanadu” creating props like Poseidon’s trident and Medusa’s wig.
Poplin’s business plan for Project Backfire also won the Ocala Chamber & Economic Partnership Young Entrepreneurs contest.
“I went up against all public schools,” she said. “There were no homeschoolers. I was the only homeschooler there. Everybody else had a business plan but didn’t have an exact way to execute the plan. I was the only one that had an up-and-running business, as well as I could tell them numbers.”
“I also brought my product in and was able to physically show it to them,” Poplin said. “I could also use it for credit in homeschooling because I had to have the business plan and a PowerPoint and be able to tell them what I did and what numbers I have.”
Project Backfire is a business-to-business retailer. And Poplin travels around the country to all of the largest Halloween attraction trade shows and conventions. For her first year exhibiting at FearExpo, she received their Rising Star Award as a new vendor.
“For smaller conventions, like the ones you go to meet famous people at, we have Project Backfire Boutique,” Poplin said. “It’s like a small business to my small business. We sell clothing, bath products, pins, earrings, and stuffed animals. So, that one I bring to Spookala (in Ocala). I go all over the place for that just because that’s how I have a larger target market.”
“The biggest problem people think you have in homeschool is that your kids aren’t going to be socialized enough,” she said. “You are equally socialized if not more when you are homeschool because you can take the time everyday and go do stuff. Go on field trips, be with other homeschool groups.”
“People are also concerned when it comes to graduation and prom that homeschool kids never get to do that,” Poplin said. “That’s not true. Florida homeschoolers have a statewide prom and graduation instead. We go to graduation. We get the same experience as everyone else. With the FPEA diploma, you can use it to enroll anywhere like any other high school diploma. You can use it to enroll in the military. It’s not any different. “It has the exact same accreditations as any other high school would have.”
Poplin has been dual enrolled with the College of Central Florida since she was 15 years old. She will continue on there for her college education.
