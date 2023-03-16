Bronson First Baptist Church partnering with Better Together to host community job fair

BRONSON — A day of networking and coaching opportunities will soon be available to job seekers within Bronson.
Bronson First Baptist Church, in partnership with Better Together, will be hosting a community job fair for residents in the Bronson area on Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The address is 460 S. Court St., Bronson.
According to a news release, job-seekers will have the chance to connect with local, ready-to-hire employers and also participate in free, one-on-one job coaching sessions that are available to review resumes and interviewing skills. Additional resources such as CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will also be in attendance, as well.
“The community is stepping up to create opportunities and restore hope for those in need of employment,” Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together, said in the news release. “This is not your typical job fair. Job seekers can come as they are. No suits required. Encouraging volunteers can help with resumes. We know the challenges that many face when they are seeking employment and are ready with solutions.”
Some of the employers participating in the job far include: Lancaster Correctional Institution, Monterey Boats, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Levy County Commission, School Board of Levy County, VITAS Healthcare, The Plaza Health & Rehab, CT Mechanical, Town of Bronson, Papa Johns, Levy County Department of Public Safety, Capital City Bank and City of Chiefland.
The community job fair is part of Better Together’s “Better Jobs” program. According to the news release, the program has helped 34,000 applicants link with employment opportunities across 21 states. During job fairs hosted by Better Together, two-thirds of those in attendance receive a job interview and 1 in 4 get a job offer on the spot. Some 60 percent find work within six weeks.
Job seekers and employers who are wanting to attend the event can go to https://bettertogetherus.org/events/bronson-jf/ to register or text “JOBS” to 844-987-3949.
