Bringing art and learning together

Leila Copeland (left) and Angelle Raines-Gresser are seen pictured together at one of the art classes now being offered through the homeschool co-op at Kirby Family Farm in Williston. Copeland is a 14-year-old homeschool student from Bronson who, in addition to her high school coursework, is assisting with the art classes at the even, even painting herself as a Picasso painting as seen here.