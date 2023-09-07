Bringing art and learning together

BRONSON — Levy County schools reopened on Aug. 10.
For other local students, classes start after Labor Day. Some attend school right through the summer and take different time off when the weather is cooler.
For Angelle Raines-Gresser and her daughter Leila Copeland, school is less about pen and paper and more about experiences.
Copeland is a 14-year-old homeschool student in Bronson, starting her high school studies. In addition to her academic classes, Copeland’s curriculum includes teaching, life skills and historic restoration.
Raines-Gresser was a public school music teacher who made a career change when Copeland was in the third grade and they decided to homeschool.
“It really depends on the child and the parents,” Raine-Gresser said. “It’s not for everybody, but it’s been a huge blessing for us. As a music teacher, I know the value of experiences. If you are in the arts, you appreciate how much an experience can teach you.
“An interest in art teaches you about different cultures. It broadens horizons about people and the world, that you wouldn’t have as much time to grasp just talking about it in an academic setting. She’s out there, experiencing it.”
Copeland is a talented artist who is now also teaching younger children, taking commissions and selling her art at shows. She recently did an art show in Ocala where she created 24 pieces to sell. Raines-Gresser incorporated it into lessons about time management and money management.
“We can focus on things that are going to benefit her, in her life,” Raines-Gresser said. “I didn’t learn about money management or taxes in school. There are so many life skills that can’t be fit in during a normal school day. And for me, teaching her that has been one of my focuses.
“Concentrate on those things that will make her more competent when she’s out on her own, having to do all the things that school doesn’t prepare you to do. Unless you have someone else who is there to prepare you, and not everyone has that. I’m just trying to help her be the most independent, well- rounded, knowledgeable person that she can be so when she gets out there, she has some frame of reference.”
Raines-Gresser is the music tutor for the homeschool co-op at Kirby Family Farm in Williston and has individual students, as well. The co-op is expanding its art offerings this year, and Copeland assisted with the classes, even painting herself as a Picasso painting.
As a child, Copeland always thought she would want to attend high school in the public school system, but when the time came to make the choice, she chose to stay in homeschool.
“I feel like I’m not missing out at all,” Copeland said. “There’s freedom. We get to experience more things. I feel like I have more experience.”
Copeland also cited the ability to move at her own pace. If there is a lesson she grasps quickly, she can learn it and move on. If there is a concept that she struggles with, she can take the time to work through it without worrying about falling behind.
Copeland is involved with homeschool groups in Levy and Gilchrist County as well as Ocala, which allows her to use the resources of all the areas.
“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time around,” Raines-Gresser said. “There are studies on that. In school, you don’t get to pick who those five people are. Don’t let fear hold you back, and don’t worry that you’re not capable of doing homeschool.
“I feel like a lot of parents don’t think they don’t have what it takes. Parents feel that they need to replicate a school classroom at home and that is not the case at all. You can tailor it to your child and their needs, and not worry about what you think it should look like, or what other people think it should look like. You know what is best for your child. Don’t worry about what anybody else says.”
