Bread of the Mighty Food Bank 'expanding' outreach in Levy County

CHIEFLAND — Dozens of cars surrounded the pavilion of First United Methodist Church Friday.Underneath the pavilion stood a number of staff and volunteers – most seen drenched in sweat from the warm temperatures – working together to hand out an assortment of food to the many residents waiting their turn in line at a recent walk-up food distribution event held by Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is a private nonprofit organization based in Gainesville that has been serving five North Central Florida counties (Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette and Levy) for 35 years, according to the Bread of the Mighty website.
Over the last few months, the food bank has been increasing its presence in Levy County – especially in areas like Chiefland.
Friday’s food distribution event was the fifth at First United Methodist Church since March, according to Monica Williams, manager of Strategic Initiatives for Bread of the Mighty.
“Levy County has always been (in) our service area,” Williams said. “But we’re just expanding – bringing more food in here.”
Williams said the reason for this expansion has to do with geographical studies.
“Feeding America (the food bank is a partner under Feeding America) does a lot of research and analysis,” she said. “And they have what’s called ‘map the meal gap.’”
Williams said they do examinations of zip codes to see where the need for food is and how many pounds are required based on poverty levels.
“Zip code analysis showed three zip codes in Levy County that we needed to get more pounds of food in,” she said.
Williams said in addition to holding the event at First United Methodist Church, they also host a mobile pantry food distribution in Bronson, too. It is held on the fourth Friday of the month.
While the food bank puts on these events, Williams said they depend on other partners to get the food out, as well. This includes One Way Church in Chiefland.
“We give them the food, and then they deliver, or they have a distribution, the fourth Friday of every month,” she said.
Williams added that Cedar Key also has a food pantry people can visit, too.
“The model for us is to have partner agencies,” she said. “And we have over 130 partner agencies that also help distribute the food. They’re are hands and feet.”
Williams said no preregistration and documents are required for the mobile pantry food distributions and that all are welcome to attend.
There is also no end time for the events, as Williams said they end when the food is all gone.
“That’s kind of best practices for us that we don’t want to put an end time and mislead the public,” she said.
According to Williams, Levy County has had 31 mobile pantry food distributions since January. Additionally, over 429,000 pounds of food has been distributed in the county since January.
“That’s pretty exciting to me that we’re almost at a half a million pounds – halfway through the year – of food brought just to Levy County,” Williams said.
Doing a walk-up food distribution is something Williams said they would like to eventually carry over to other cities, as well. Right now, First United Methodist Church is the only site in this area doing a walk-up instead of a mobile food distribution (when people stay in their vehicles and the food is placed in the backseat or trunk).
Williams said to accomplish this, they would need the parking space – which First United Methodist Church has – and volunteers in order to do so.
“That’s something that’s really critical,” she said. “In these area that are 45 minutes to an hour from our warehouse...we need our community here to kind of build that network so that we can continue to have these and do the walk-up pantries.”
While the food pantries are important, Patrick Dodds, executive director for Bread of the Mighty, said it can’t stop here.
“It can’t end with just providing food,” he said. “We’ve got to really understand what the greater need is in the community. Why are folks having to make the choice between paying their utility bill or buying groceries that night?”
“These (food pantries) give us the opportunity to engage with the community and engage with community partners so that we can formulate a clearer picture of what other resources may be needed in the community to try and help folks get in a better position so they don’t have to rely on these food pantries for groceries,” Dodds said.
For more information, visit https://breadofthemighty.org/.
To see when a food distribution event is coming to your area, visit Bread of the Mighty Food Bank on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.