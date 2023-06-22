Branford man suffers minor injuries in semi collision

CHIEFLAND — A Branford man sustained minor injuries following a collision between two tractor-trailers Friday.
According to an FHP news release, the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 19 at Northwest 135th Lane at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The 55-year-old man was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 in a 2016 Mack semi that was pulling a lowboy trailer with a piece of forestry equipment on it.
Meanwhile, a 2023 international tractor-trailer, which was also pulling a lowboy trailer, had just delivered a farm tractor at Ag-Pro and was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 19. According to the news release, as the driver, a 65-year-old Forth Worth, Texas, man, was proceeding south, the left side of the international truck’s trailer was hit by the front of the Mack truck.
According to a post on the Chiefland Fire Rescue Facebook page, one of the tractor-trailers ended up catching on fire, but the blaze was able to be put out quickly. Additionally, the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 were also closed for a limited amount of time.
The driver of the international semi was cited with a violation of right-of-way, according to the FHP news release.
