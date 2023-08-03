BOCC hears updates on mental health, animals

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of County Commissioners heard updates on the mental health services and animal shelters within the county at its July 25 meeting.
Meridian has provided health services to the county for 51 years. The company addresses mental health issues and substance abuse disorders for adults and children. This includes outreach and education in local schools to try to recognize and give early intervention to those who are at risk.
According to Alan Paulin, Meridian Senior Vice President, about 20 percent of those who receive services are ages 6 to 17. The company can be reached at www.mbhci.org or 352-374-5600.
David Weatherford, Levy County Animal Services director, presented a quarterly report on the status of the shelters. From March through June of this year, Levy County took in 277 dogs and 395 cats. The majority of these animals are strays, but also included lost pets – some of which were successfully reunited with their owners. In total, about 105 animals were adopted and 215 were euthanized.
Levy County is home to numerous animal rescue organizations. The nonprofit Fix Them All is also very active in the county. The organization promotes spaying and neutering animals to control the overpopulation of pets. Fix Them All can be reached at www.fixthemall.org.
Originally, the debated sand mine was on the agenda for the July 25 meeting. However, owner Ryan Thomas requested a continuance in order to review the requirements set by the Levy County Planning and Zoning Commission. This includes limiting hours of operations, and which roads that can be used to truck the sand.
