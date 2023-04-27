Bob Giles' fundraiser

Bob Giles is planning to participate. But he needs some help in order to get there.
Giles, a renowned horse trainer from Morriston and disabled Vietnam veteran, is hoping to compete as a member of Team USA at the PARA Combined Driving World Championships in Exloo, Netherlands, Aug. 23-27. The championship is for disabled carriage drivers.
To help him accomplish this, Giles’ friend of 27 years, Debra Foster, has organized a fundraiser – with the help of a few others – to raise the funds needed in order for Giles to compete in world competition.
“I am a champion for him,” Foster said in a phone interview. “He’s done so much for the veterans.”
“He’s the kind of guy that is always giving back,” she said, adding that this is their way of returning the favor to Giles.
Foster said Giles has been involved with carriage driving all his life. He has competed at two world championships, earning an individual Silver and a team Bronze medal.
Giles’ success in driving has come in spite of facing disabilities sustained during battle in the Vietnam War. According to a flyer sent to the Levy Citizen, Giles, who joined the Marines in 1967 and served three tours in Vietnam, has lost 90 percent of his hearing, has a right fused elbow and only has partial use of his right hand.
Giles has since undergone more infirmaties due to a problematic spinal surgery following an accident. He is classified now as a Grade 1 PARA athlete.
Six individuals are chosen to represent Team USA in the PARA Combined Driving World Championships. Selection to the Para Equestrian Team does not include the money for travel, hotel or horse expenses, which is why Foster said fundraising has to start now.
In order for Giles to attend, Foster said they will have to raise “between $65,000 and $70,000.”
Those interested in helping Giles can send donations to the driving based 501(c)(3) organization, SPACDE (Society for the Preservation of American Combined Driving Excellence). All donations will be used to support Team Giles.
Mailing and Venmo/Zelle/PayPal information is seen below.
Mail:
SPACDE
C/O Daniel Rosenthal
2820 Old 96 Indian Trail
Wagener, SC 29164
Venmo/Zelle/PayPal:
(Please put Bob Giles in Memo)
Additionally, Foster said they have also just launched a fundraiser auction, as well. It is: 32auctions.com Bob Giles “Go for the Gold” 2023.
If Giles is unable to attend the 2023 World Championship, funds will be used to pursue the next World Championship.
