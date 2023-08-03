Blood drives in Levy County through Aug. 10

LifeSouth is currently in need of blood donations to help with a summer blood shortage.
Below are some upcoming mobile blood drives scheduled to take place in and around Levy County over the course of the next several days.
Vet Fest
- Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Walmart
2201 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, FL 32626
- Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
O’Reilly Auto Parts
431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
- Monday, Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
