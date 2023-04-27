Birthday party for The Children's Table co-founder Bill Brown set for this weekend

The Children's Table, a rural food bank in Bronson, is inviting the public to join in celebrating the birthday of one of its own this weekend.
Bill Brown, co-founder of the food bank, is turning 94. A celebration is planned for Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bronson Elementary School Cafeteria. The school's cafeteria entrance is located off U.S. Highway 24.
According to a news release, the party will include a silent auction, cake auction and other fun activities. All proceeds benefit The Children's Table.
Those who have any questions are asked to contact Brown at 352-486-6525.
