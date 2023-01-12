CHIEFLAND — On Saturday, folks flocked to Manatee Springs State Park for the Manatee Springs Birthday Celebration.
Even though the air was crisp, a number of people managed to make their way to the park. Those in attendance had the opportunity to participate in a handful of activities and also get briefed on some park knowledge, as well.
One of the activities included a wagon ride with Levy County Historical Society President Toni Collins, who provided a little bit of teaching about Manatee Springs history. Folks could also create sock manatees or even learn information on manatees from Florida Springs Heartland Manatee Sighting Network.
There was also a Jr Ranger Program Station, where people could do core activities to earn a badge and a Snake information station where folks could learn about what type of snakes are in Florida.
Park staff at Manatee Springs thanks everyone who came out to the celebration and those who helped make the event a success. Additional events as well as Saturday Ranger programs are underway at Manatee Springs State Park and have already started at Fanning Springs State Park. For dates and times, check out the parks’ website.
