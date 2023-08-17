Bicyclist struck, killed on County Road 345

A 38-year-old bicyclist from Chiefland was recently killed after he was struck by an SUV on Aug. 12.
According to an FHP news release, the accident occurred at roughly 3:40 p.m. on County Road 345, at the intersection of County Road 347. First responders pronounced the bicyclist deceased on scene.
The driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old Chiefland woman, did not sustain any injuries in the crash, according to the news release.
The FHP is currently investigating the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.