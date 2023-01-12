BELL — A Bell man was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5 following a six-month investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement relating to a June 2022 murder, according to a news release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
GCSO responded to a home in Bell on June 27, 2022, in regards to a deceased individual. According to the news release, 22-year-old Joseph O’Brian Rush was at the house and interviewed, but claimed he was assisting a dog deliver puppies and did not witness the person’s death.
According to the news release, the decedent was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, and the sheriff’s office requested help from the FDLE the next day on June 28, 2022.
Following the conclusion of the joint investigation between GCSO and the FDLE, a warrant was obtained for Rush’s arrest on charges of second-degree murder. According to the news release, he was booked into the Gilchrist County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit.
According to a Gilchrist County arrest report, Rush’s bond is set at $1 million.
