BELL — On Saturday, Bell High School Class of 1983 held their 40-year class reunion at the river home of Scott and Kim Akins in Bell.
Members of the BHS Class of 1982 and 1984 were also in attendance, as well.
It was a great day for all with plenty of great Akins BBQ to eat.
