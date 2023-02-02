Become a friend of the Chiefland Library

CHIEFLAND — Three years ago, the Friends of the Library in Chiefland shuttered. They are just now looking to start again.
Greeted with homemade cookies, the group held an organizational meeting at the Luther Callaway Library in Chiefland last week to get their group up and running.
The group is currently headed by Shelah Davis, a volunteer at the Luther Callaway Library. She encourages everyone to get involved. This includes snowbirds and those who live outside of Chiefland.
“I do not believe in strong holding people into doing things that they don’t want to do,” Davis said. “It’s all volunteer. There are tons of things we can utilize extra bodies for, so we can find a fit for everybody.”
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization, independent of the library. It works to raise money to support the vitality of the library, including programs and purchasing books, games and puzzles.
Plans include revitalizing the annual book sale, which they are hoping to hold in March. Davis is also working to create a seed bank, where people who want to start gardens can get free heirloom seeds. Davis owns and operates Bee Nekkid Farms & Nursery in Chiefland.
As the nonprofit is restarting, they are looking for everything from board members, to artists to make posters, and manpower to sort books. They are eager as well to find people who want to volunteer and host programs for adults and children at the library. Those who run programs will need to undergo a background check and drug screening. People who just want to volunteer with the Friend of the Library can join at any time.
“I just want to breathe some life back into the library,” Davis said. “A lot of people don’t even know what we have here. We need to start making people aware of what we have going on. This library is an amazing resource for our community.”
The Friends of the Library will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, and all are welcome. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Shelah Davis through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsof LibraryChiefland.
