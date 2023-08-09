Back-to-school safety tips from the LCSO

The 2023-24 school year begins Thursday, Aug. 10 here in Levy County.
And with students getting set to return to the classroom, the Levy County Sheriff's Office is sharing some back-to-school safety tips for the public.
"We anticipate heavy vehicle traffic in and around all of our school campuses, especially for the first few days," the LCSO said in a news release. "We want to remind motorists to SLOW DOWN, BE ALERT, and BE PATIENT."
School buses will also be back on the roads, resuming normal morning, afternoon traffic patterns as well as picking up and dropping off students at assigned bus stops across the county.
The sheriff's office said motorists can anticipate traffic delays as students get on and off the buses. Additionally, those traveling on the roads are reminded to be extra cautious and slow down in and around school bus stop locations and to never pass a stopped bus.
The LCSO also said school resource officers have trained all summer in anticipation for the student's return, noting that active shooter, first aid and campus security were a high priority.
"Sheriff (Bobby) McCallum ensures each campus has the most qualified and highly trained deputy sheriff on school property," the news release said.
"Sheriff McCallum and each school resource deputy wishes each student a successful learning year and ask those who travel through these school zones to be patient and alert to help us protect our future," the news release said.
For more information leading up to the start of the school, visit the Levy County School District's website at http://www.levyk12.org/.
