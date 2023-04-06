GAINESVILLE — In 2022, Haven Hospice’s combined five attic resale stores – located in Chiefland, Gainesville, Lake City, Orange Park and St. Augustine – made more than $1.8 million in net revenue in support of Haven Hospice.
Thanks to the dedication of 345 volunteers, loyal customers, donated goods and a committed staff, the attic resale stores generated a total net revenue of $1,823,422.
“Haven Hospice Attic volunteers are the true reason the attic stores are able to keep their doors open and products stocked,” Clay Dzioba, Haven Hospice Attic Volunteer Services manager, said. “Attic volunteers give their time, hearts and many inventive ideas that differentiate our stores from others.”
Dzioba also extended Haven’s thanks to the shoppers and donors who have supported the attics. He said it is their continued support that brings shoppers and builds the attics’ positive reputation.
“Without the support of our communities providing the much needed donations, we would not be able to offer the wonderful quality products to those that may not otherwise be able to afford them,” Dzioba said.
Merchandise at the attic is solely generated by donations. Each attic accepts new or gently used housewares, clothing and electronics. All proceeds financially support the Haven mission, local hospice patients and families, as well as many other people in the community served by Haven programs and services.
If you’re interested in volunteering with Haven’s Attic Resale stores, please visit https:// BeYourHaven.org/Attic for more information.
