About the Haven Hospice Foundation: The Haven Hospice Foundation, formed in 2020, is a 501 ©(3) not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting the work and mission of Haven Hospice, which provides hospice and palliative care across 18 Florida counties. The Haven Hospice Foundation is governed by a Board of Directors and led by Sharon Jones, FAHP, CFRE, Haven Hospice Vice President of Development and Haven Hospice Foundation Executive Director. For Foundation details, visit https://beyourhaven.org/donate.