Art abounds in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY — If you like gallery exhibits, street art, festivals and gift shops filled with work from local artists, Cedar Key is the place for you in January and throughout the year.
The Cedar Key Arts Center is the heart of promoting and encouraging the arts in the community. CKAC was founded in 1994 by Catherine Graham Christie, a well-known Cedar Key artist. She generously gifted the building and property on Cedar Key’s historic 2nd Street.
The building houses the Cedar Keyhole Artists Cooperative on the main floor and the CKAC Arts Center Show Gallery and Member Artists’ Gallery upstairs. There is also an art studio upstairs that hosts year-round educational workshops.
Mark your calendars for the upcoming show, “Island Life”, in the CKAC Main Gallery that opens Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, and runs through Feb. 12, 2023. The public is welcome to the opening reception that evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show is an open show, meaning any artist can submit up to three pieces that reflect their interpretation of island life.
Prizes, funded by entry fees, will be awarded at the opening reception. Approximately 40 pieces have been submitted so far. Submission deadline is noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. If interested, bring no more than three entries ($5 per entry) to the CKAC, 457 Second St., Cedar Key, and remember the theme, Island Life!
After viewing the “Island Life” show in the Main Gallery, step into the Members’ Gallery to see the exceptional photography of Gary Kuhl. Photos are so amazing they can be mistaken for paintings.
If you’ve visited Cedar Key before, you have probably noticed the many building murals that add to the charm of the town. Many are painted by local artist, Travis Parks. There’s a new one to check out that reflects the many hidden scenic hideaways on the backwaters. It is on the side of the NAPA store in town. It also ties to the CKAC’s open show theme.
The pinnacle of the Cedar Key art scene is the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts (OFCA), established in 1964 and formerly known as the Cedar Key Sidewalk Arts Festival. The OFCA returned to a juried fine art fair format in 2006. Over the past 15 years, the festival’s reputation has grown, and it is now recognized as one of the top Small-Town Art Fairs in the nation.
The festival welcomes 100 high-quality artists and approximately 15 to 18,000 visitors annually to this friendly island community in the heart of Florida’s nature coast. This free event benefits the Cedar Key Arts Center, the coordinating sponsor, in addition to local nonprofits and Cedar Key School groups.
The 2023 OFCA will be held April 1 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and April 2, 2023 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). In addition to the outstanding art, enjoy local seafood, baked goods, music and children’s activities in City Park.
So, come visit for some or all the art activities going on and coming up in town! The galleries are open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 457 Second St. Questions, contact CedarKeyArtsCenter@gmail.com and visit the website at www.CedarKey ArtsCenter.org.
