CHIEFLAND — An investigation by the Chiefland Police Department regarding stolen items and a trailer has been solved.
The agency recently put out a post on its Facebook page on Jan. 27 seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an individual who allegedly hooked up a trailer to a hitch in the trunk of his car and proceeded to then go to Walmart, where he left the store with a buggy full of items without paying, according to the post.
A day after the social media post, the police department contacted a deputy at the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating some stolen items thought to be at a home in the county. According to a news release on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, those items included a black 12-foot trailer and several objects from Walmart.
The deputy received a description of the items from an officer with the police department. According to the news release, after visiting the residence, the deputy was able to spot some of the stolen items. A search warrant was then acquired for the property.
According to the news release, the deputy, along with other DCSO officers, went to the property to carry out the warrant. That’s when an individual, Thomas Lee Allen, came out of the home as deputies neared the residence. Allen was then detained by officers as they explained to him their purpose for being at the home.
After proceeding to carry out the search warrant, numerous stolen items were found by the deputies, including the trailer and items from Walmart. According to the news release, Allen was taken to the Dixie County Jail.
Allen is being charged with grand theft, according to a post on the Chiefland Police Department’s Facebook page. His bond is set at $100,000.
