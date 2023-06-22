Bronson:
Levy Co. D.E.C. presents Guest Speaker – June 24
Guest Speaker Tammy Jones, Levy County Supervisor of Elections, Saturday, June 24 at 4 p.m. Event will be held at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 421 S. Court St. (Enter side entrance), Bronson. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Chiefland:
Chalk Art Party – June 23
Tri-County Community Resource Center will be presenting a Chalk Art Party Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is not required. All ages are welcome. The resource center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Gospel Sing – June 24
Full Gospel Outreach Church of Chiefland will be holding a Gospel Sing featuring River Jordan Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited, and there is no admission charge. A love-offering will be received at the intermission.
Full Gospel Outreach Church is located just three miles north of the Chiefland Walmart on U.S. Highway 19. For more information, contact the church at 352-221-2003.
Fanning Springs:
Garden Club Meeting – June 27
Are you new to our area, love gardening or want to learn more? The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties will meet Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Fanning Springs Community Church, 17930 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs.
The program will be on gardening for bees/pollinators by Tyler Carney. All guests and members are invited to attend. Enjoy a great night with plant- related door prizes and potluck light refreshments.
Trenton:
Touch a Truck – June 22
Touch a Truck, presented by The Gilchrist County Library, is Thursday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. at The Trenton Library.
Dining & Dancing – June 23
Otter Springs Campground will be hosting an evening of Dinning & Dancing with the The Rock Bluff Band Friday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 352-463-0800. Tickets can be purchased online at ottersprings.com.
Family Fun Day – June 24
The Gilchrist County Scouts will be holding a Family Fun Day Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be games, prizes, and of course, laughter. This free event will be held at the Train Depot in Trenton.
Triple Crown Corn Hole Tournament – July 2
Otter Springs Park and Campground will be holding a Triple Crown Cornhole Tournament Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 352-463-0800.
Williston:
Community Empowerment Day – June 24
The public is encouraged to come out for a Community Empowerment Day Saturday, June 24 at Raleigh Community Park, 18680 NE 75th St., Williston. It will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. New Direction, New Career and New Opportunities.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Library Summer Programs
Starting June 5th-June 30th, the Levy County Library Summer Programs from 10-11:30 a.m. Each location will have a special day. Please call your local library to find out.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1, 2023. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment.
For more information call Toni Jenkins (352) 221-1136 or Toni Collins (352) 490- 5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
