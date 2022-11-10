Gilchrist County Women’s Club – Nov. 11-12
HUGE Epic Rummage sale. Friday, Nov. 11th from 8-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8-noon. Held at the Gilchrist County Women’s Club, located 2107 S Bronson Memorial Hwy, Co Rd 339, Trenton, FL 32693. This sale will be huge and will include: antique furniture, clothes, shoes, toys, household items, furniture, office supplies, brand new clothing boutique, tools, and tons more.
Friends of the Williston Library – Nov. 12
The Friends of the Williston Library is having another great book sale on Nov. 12. Located at 10 SE 1st St, Williston, FL 32696. We are open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. day of sale.
All sizes of paperback fiction books, $1 a bag, children’s books free to all children attending the sale. Stop by and grab a book to read.
Lily’s Kitty Care Fund event – Nov. 12
Old Town Hardware in Old Town, Lily’s Kitty Care Fund (A tribute to Lily Mobsby, who was killed in an automobile accident last year), and Fix Them All, nonprofit affordable spay/neuter fees, will have vendors at Old Town Hardware, 164 SE 349 Highway, on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. to celebrate Lily’s love for cats. The Mobsby family has donated payment in full for 20 cats to receive a procedure. The mobile surgery unit will be present on that day. All surgeries performed on Nov. 12 are for pre-registered cat owners. However, you can register your cat or dog for surgery at a future date.
The Mobsby family and the Fix Them All staff will be on-site to welcome you. We have some terrific vendors for you to check out their merchandise.
If you are a vendor and would like to participate in this event, please contact Lucille at 352-348-1615.
AARP Meeting – Nov. 14
AARP Chapter 912 Meeting will be held November 14 at 10AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 661 NW 1st Ave., Williston FL. Come Join the Fun.
Radiant Grand Opening Chiefland Branch – Nov. 15
Join Us for Food and Prizes Tuesday, November 15th from 11 AM to 2 PM. Ribbon Cutting at 12PM. Location is Radiant Credit Union Chiefland Branch 1003 NW 22nd Court Chiefland, FL 32626.
Tri County Friends Helping Friends – Nov. 15
Tri County Friends Helping Friends will hold our second to last meeting, Tuesday, November 15th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the welcoming Lodge of ForVets’ Otter Springs Campground, 6470 SW 80th Avenue in Trenton. Amanda Sparkman, Caregiver Support Coach with Elder Options will share resources from their Community Care Department, which include Savvy Caregiving, Healthy Aging, and their PEARLS Program. Alexis Harwood, Director of Community Relations with The Village at Gainesville will also be present to share resources. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to share as well as canned goods to donate to the local food pantry. Everyone is welcome. We hope you will come to enjoy our thanksgiving and sharing meeting.
31st Annual Pie Auction – Nov. 17
Student Government would like to advertise it’s 31st Annual Pie Auction. This is our biggest and longest running fundraiser. All of the proceeds earned directly benefit the students and teachers at CMHS through various projects performed by the SGA throughout the year. We would like to invite the community to attend and bid on baked goods to help us raise funds. The Pie Auction will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 @6:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Chiefland. Doors will open at 5:30 for viewing and our auctioneer will be Mr. Daniel Jerrels. I’ve attached a picture of our group at last year’s SGA Pie Auction.
Fall Festival – Nov. 18
Come Out on November 18th at 8 pm and Enjoy the Fall Festival at Ellzey Methodist Church. We will have live music, food and fellowship. We are located at Hwy 24 and 1450 SW CR 336 Otter Creek, FL, 32626. Hope to see everyone there.
Tri-County Outreach’s 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry – Nov. 19
Tri-County Outreach will be holding its 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The annual walk, which is 1.5 miles, helps raise money for holiday food boxes to feed the hungry. Those participating in the walk will meet on the bike trail behind The Gathering Table Restaurant in Chiefland. Folks can also contact Connie Brown at 352-493-2310 Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if interested in walker sponsorship packets.
Tri-County Pregnancy Center – Nov. 19
Family Fall Photos Saturday November 19th from 1-4 at 426 West Noble Ave Williston, FL 32696 1-4 PM. Phone number to inquire about pictures (352) 528-0200.
TCAC Fall Festival – Nov. 19
Saturday, November 19th at 5 PM Movie Will Begin At Dusk. This is a free event for the whole family. Concessions will be open. The Movie that will be showing is The Nightmare Before Christmas. Hope to see everyone there.
A Night of Knights Tale – Nov. 21
Do you like movies and stories about knights in armor, wielding swords from the medieval period? If so, we would like to invite you to our exclusive A Night of Knights exhibit on Monday, November 21st, from 6-8pm. We will have a trained HEMA sword fighter who will be here to display various fully functional swords, and gear from that period. This even will be held at the Gilchrist County Public Library. This event is open to the public and free of charge.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
The Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends. For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success. From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC? Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven. org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7pm at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 ct, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
