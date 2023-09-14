Bread of the Mighty Mobile Food Distribution – Sept. 15
Beginning 9:30 a.m. or when ready at Chiefland United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St. No ID or fee required.
Fall Outdoor Market – Sept. 16
Williston Horseman’s Park, 803 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free event.
Elephant Appreciation Day – Sept. 16-17
Two Tails Ranch Inc & All About Elephants Inc presents this 12th Annual Fundraiser. Entertainment, Vendors Village, Food, Face Painting, Bounce Houses, Animal Education Talks. Two Tails Ranch, 18655 NE 81st Street, Williston. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 352-528-6585.
Food Distribution – Sept. 18
Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Childrens Table, 680 W. Thrasher Drive, Bronson.
Kids Story Time – Sept. 20
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., Luther Callaway Library, 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland. Join Mr. Mac and Mrs. Liz as they read stories for all ages. Presented by the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library. Parents must stay with their children.
Bread of the Mighty Mobile Food Distribution – Sept. 22
Begins at 9:30 a.m. or when ready. James H. Cobb Park, 200 Picnic St. in Bronson. No ID or fee required.
2nd Annual Ranch Run at Usher Farm – Sept. 23
Farm K run is approximately 5k and Ranch K is approximately 10k. Both include optional obstacles. Visit suwannee-valley-rotary -club.square.site to schedule or for more information. Runs start at 7:30 a.m. at Usher Farm, 9450 NW 40th St., Chiefland.
First Day of Fall Book Sale – Sept. 23
Friends of the Williston Library “First Day of Fall” book sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Williston Public Library. All paperback fiction is $1 per bag and children’s books are free to children attending the sale.
Third annual Fall Festival – Saturday, Sept. 23
Amber Brooke Farms, Sept. 23 starting at 10 a.m. 3250 NE 140th Ave., Williston, FL 32696. Entrance fee is required.
Stars & Stripes Rodeo – Sept. 29
Starts at 8 p.m. at the Suwannee River Riding Club, 9132 254th Terrace, Branford, FL 32008
Haunted House – Sept. 29-Oct. 31
Homestead Park, 1050 NE 6th Blvd., Williston FL.
Central Florida Peanut Festival – Oct. 7
Celebrate the harvest with arts, crafts, entertainment, food and more. New peanut royalty will be crowned and this year, we’ve added a pumpkin decorating contest and a photography contest. There’s something for the entire family – including lots of freebies throughout the park. Over 100 vendors ranging from jewelry and apparel to gifts, food and information. Three boiled peanut locations and of course, peanuts from our Mighty Peanut sponsor, Williston Peanuts. The Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, NW 1st Ave., Williston.
Purple Pinkie Peanut Run – Oct. 7
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Williston. 7 a.m. check-in, 8 a.m. start at the north end of Heritage Park, North Main St., Williston. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the Rotary Club of Williston.
Scarecrow City – Oct 7
Located at Tri-County Community Resource Center, 15 N. Main St., Chiefland. Local businesses and residents create scarecrow type displays. Voting is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Oct. 7. Displays will remain up until Oct. 31. To register, visit chiefland chamber.com.
Gospel Concert – Oct. 7
Celebrate with The Reflectsons at the Bell Church of God, 5300 N. U.S. Hwy 129, Bell. Concert starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 352-463-2481.
ONGOING EVENTS and MEETINGS
The Williston AARP Group
The Williston AARP Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month in Thompson Hall of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 661 NW First Ave., Williston. All seniors are invited to enjoy the fun and make new friends.
For more information, call 352-208-1450 and leave a message.
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall.
For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1.
The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment.
For more information, call Toni Jenkins 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins 352-490- 5636.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment necessary. Address is 708 N. Main St., Chiefland. Open Monday-Thursday. Food Pantry hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrift Store hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook.
All programs at TCCRC are free unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 N. Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland.
Call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
