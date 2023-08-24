Bronson:
BMFB Mobile Pantry Distribution – Aug. 25
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution Friday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. (or when ready). It will be held at James H. Cobb Park, 200 Picnic, St., Bronson. Parking lot and lines open one hour before the start time. You may be asked to leave the parking lot and come back later if you arrive too early. All food is free, and no ID is required. For more information, contact Monica Williams at 352-336-0839, ext. 35.
Chiefland:
TCCRC’S 3-Part Healthy Cooking Workshop & Nutrition Class – Aug. 30
The Tri-County Community Resource Center will be hosting the first of three cooking workshops on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit the online registration form at https://form.jotform.com/TCCRC/cooking823.
ONGOING EVENTS and MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information, call Toni Jenkins 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins 352-490- 5636.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment necessary. Address is 708 N. Main St., Chiefland. Open Monday-Thursday. Food Pantry hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thrift Store hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library,
Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral.
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook.
All programs at TCCRC are free unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland.
For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.