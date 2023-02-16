Bell:
Bell Library – March 2
On March 2, the Bell Library will be hosting a Storytime from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The book will be “How to Catch A Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace.
Bronson:
A Food Give Away – Feb. 24
The food giveaway will be held at the City of Bronson Mobile Pantry James H. Cobb Park Parking Lot on Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. or when ready. The Location: 200 Picnic Street Bronson, FL.
Chiefland:
Farmer’s Market on the Farm – Feb. 25
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023 AT 10 AM – 1 PM.
Farmer’s Market on the Farm located at 12890 NW 82nd Ct, Chiefland, FL 32626-7938, United States
Join us on the farm for plenty of farm fresh eggs, live chicks, pickled eggs, baked goods, fresh pasta, vinegar, honey butter, hand crafts, dog treats, goats milk soap, HOT FOOD & Drinks
VENDORS: Piney Oaks Homestead, Thank Nature Farm, Rosa’s Delightful Treats, Jazzy treats & more, Sunset Willow Homestead & others
If you would like to be a vendor (it’s FREE), send us a message or call/text 941-626-0372.
Property Tax Exemptions Explained – Feb. 25
Are your property taxes as low as they can be?
Jason Whistler, Levy County Property Appraiser, will be in Chiefland Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. to explain the latest exemptions that could lower your property tax bill.
Come to the D. Williams Multipurpose Center, 117 NE First St., Chiefland.
Open to the public.
For more information, email info.levycounty democrats@gmail.com.
Trenton:
Trenton FFA’s 2nd Annual Turkey Shoot – Feb. 25
Trenton FFA’s 2nd Annual Turkey Shoot is Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. It will take place at the sheriffs’ office shooting range, located at 4052 S. U.S. Highway 129 Bell, FL.
Rules are:
Bring your own 12 Gauge (Max 680 Choke-Max 36IN Barrel)
Ammo will be provided, scopes are permitted
$10 per shoot; can shoot as many times as you want
Targets will be 5x5 paper target
Closest to the bullseye wins
Any tie will result in a shoot off.
Gilchrist County Woman’s Club Spring Rummage Sale – March 10 and March 11
Spring Rummage Sale Friday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. We are are in Need of Donations. Donations can be brought to the club starting Wednesday, March 8.
Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival – March 25
The Trenton Quilt & Artisan Festival is a free event that is happening in downtown Trenton. The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be displays of Quilts, venders, antique tractors and demonstrations.
Fanning Springs:
Gun Trader Shows – Feb. 18-19
Saturday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
General Admission $7; Children 12: Free
The Fanning Springs Gun Trader Gun Show will be held on Feb. 18-19, 2023 in Fanning Springs. The Fanning Springs Gun Show will be located at the Suwanee River Livestock Association and hosted by Gun Trader Shows. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.
Williston:
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church – Feb. 16
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Community Giveaway.
All is Free, no ID or Income Verification is Needed. Location is 4631 NE 162nd Court, Williston, FL.
Clean Up Days at Cornelius Williams Community Park and ‘Project-318’ – Feb. 18
The “FOCWCP” Friends of Cornelius Williams Community park along with Community Volunteers will host their 3rd Annual Clean up Cornelius Williams Park” and Project-318 on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon.
‘If you would like to join in and help, please join us at the park entrance off County Road 318.
Miles of Smiles family Sun Day – Feb. 25
Miles of Smiles Family Fun Day will be held at the Williston Airport. Located at 1800 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Friends of the Williston Library Spring Book Sale – March 18
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
March 18 Paperback fiction, any size, $1 a bag.
Children’s books FREE to all children attending the sale. Lots of new inventory, both fiction and non fiction.
Help support your local library.
Pre-Spring Breastfeeding Class – March 18
The Tri-County Pregnancy Center will be hosting a Breastfeeding Class on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. To register, please call 352-528-0200. The registration deadline is March 14.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends.
For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing.
For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free.
Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
Fix Them All Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success.
From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC?
Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Treasure Camp Restaurant
Treasure Camp Restaurant will have live music every Saturday. They are located at 15249 NW 46th Lane, Chiefland, FL. For more information, you can call 352-493-7607.
Morriston Baptist Church Quilters
The quilting group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41, to make and assemble quilts, to learn new techniques, in addition to how to quilt, and for the fellowship with other like-minded women. Members come from Dunnellon and the Williston area, and church affiliation is not a criteria to join.
For more information about the group or to learn how to quilt, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.
