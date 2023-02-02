Cross City:
Valentines Day at the Putnam Lodge – Feb. 14
Valentines Day at the Putnam Lodge, Feb. 14, extraordinary special menu, Cocktails – 6 p.m., Dinner – 7 p.m.
Special musical guest Krista is returning to the Putnam! The Serenade Begins at 6 p.m.
RSVP recommended.
15487 NW Highway 19, Cross City, FL 32628. Phone Number: 352-440-0414
Cedar Key:
The Cedar Key Historical Society – Feb. 4
The Cedar Key Historical Society is presenting a Celebration of Life for those Known Only to God. We invite you to join us in honoring those lost but not forgotten in a special Celebration of Life event. This gathering will be held to commemorate Unknown burials. It will held Saturday: February 4th from 1pm to 3pm at the The Community Center located at 809 Sixth Street, Cedar Key 32625.
Cedar Key Woman’s Club Valentine Sweetshop – Feb. 11
The Cedar Key Woman’s Club will be selling baked goods such as candy, cupcakes, cookies and much more. Fresh, home baked whole cakes can be pre-ordered and picked up at the Sweet Shop Sale or request delivery. Please call Judy at 352-507-1177. This event will be held on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Jiffy Store on 2nd St. in Cedar Key.
Chiefland:
AMVETS Post 42 Yard Sale – Feb. 4
The AMVETS Post 42 will be having a Yard Sale on Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 14472 U.S. Highway 19 Chiefland, FL. They will have all types of wares to be sold.
Trenton:
FOR VETS – Elvis Tribute – Feb. 10
Dinner and a Show with Jimmy Fields Elvis Impersonator at Otter Springs Lodge on Feb. 10. Doors Open at 6 p.m. $20 per person dinner and a show. drinks & dessert available for purchase.
Gilchrist County Women’s Club in Trenton – Feb. 10
Friday, Feb. 10 is our Annual Fundraiser: Pork Luncheon. residents/patrons can purchase a pork lunch for $10; includes BBQ pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and sweet tea. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Jan. 13 by the local club members making their way around town to local businesses, etc. Or call 727-742-5155 for tickets as well. We will offer free delivery to local places if one location purchases 5 or more lunches.
Williston:
Homestead Park – Feb. 4
Taste of Levy County will be held at Homestead Park on Feb. 4 from 6-10 p.m.
Grand Opening Event at Fireman’s Park – Feb. 9
The City of Williston Community Redevelopment Agency will be holding a Grand Opening Event at Fireman’s Park on Feb. 9 from noon-1 p.m. The public is invited to attend and enjoy some light refreshments as the city celebrates the grand opening of the park. The address is 35 NE First Ave in Williston. For more information, contact city hall at 352-528-3060.
Bloomin Florals Boutique Grand Opening/One Year Anniversary – Feb. 10
Bloomin Florals Boutique in Williston will be holding a grand opening/one year anniversary on Feb. 10. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. The address is 111 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696.
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church – Feb. 14
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church presents Cowboy Family Feud. This event will be held on February 14th. They will have a Chili Cook Off, Cake and Pie Contest. Starts at 6 p.m. Tickets sold at Klover Leaf and Rafter Cross
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m. Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends.
For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing.
For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store.
We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry.
We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.
We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free.
Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time.
To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success.
From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC?
Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
Tai Chi for Better Health
A Six Week Tai Chi class is being offered at The First United Methodist Church of Chiefland 707 N. Main St. (Fellowship Hall). Class Dates Tuesdays Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 & Feb. 7, 2023.
Time: 4-5:15 p.m.
Limited Class Sizes Instructor: Liz Dalusio
Additional Info. Contact Person: Gerry Jesk, 352-949-4446
Treasure Camp Restaurant
Treasure Camp Restaurant will have live music every Saturday. They are located at 15249 NW 46th Lane, Chiefland, FL. For more information, you can call 352-493-7607.
Morriston Baptist Church Quilters
The quilting group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41, to make and assemble quilts, to learn new techniques, in addition to how to quilt, and for the fellowship with other like-minded women. Members come from Dunnellon and the Williston area, and church affiliation is not a criteria to join.
For more information about the group or to learn how to quilt, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.
