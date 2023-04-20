Bell
Indoor/ Outdoor Sale – April 28-29
American Legion Jamerson-Sheffield Post 91 will be holding a Indoor/Outdoor Sale April 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The legion is located at 4200 S. U.S. Highway 129, Bell. You never know what you might find.
Chiefland
Geocaching 101 Workshop – April 20
Friends of the Luther Callaway Library present the Geocaching 101 Workshop. Join us for a presentation on this adventurous hobby. Fun for the whole family. Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland. No cost and no registration required, but please arrive on time.
Mobile Food Distribution – April 21
A walk-up food distribution is open to all. Guests will have an opportunity to select their food choices. It is recommended that you bring a cart or bags to help carry the food. The food distribution is put on by Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and will be held Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m., or when ready at Chiefland First United Methodist Church, 707 N. Main St., Chiefland. Everyone is welcome.
No Cost Home Repairs Informational Meeting – April 22
Do you need urgent home repairs? Do you own your home? Are you low income and 62 or older? You may qualify for home repairs at no cost to you. Learn more from J. Ross, Rural Program Manager, Safe At Home, Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. at 117 NE 1st St., Chiefland. Meeting is open to the public.
Spring Fling Event – April 29
Tri-County Community Resource Center will be hosting a Spring Fling event Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrating Tri-County resources and TCCRC’s 8th birthday, on the grounds of Tri-County Community Resource Center. Thirty different organizations are currently signed up to participate in this free community event. We hope to see you there!
Fanning Springs
Water Ski Show on the Suwannee River – April 22
The Fanning Springs Chamber of Commerce will be holding a water ski show on the Suwannee River Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to come out and experience a mesmerizing performance by the Gatorland Water Ski Show Team. The show can be seen close to the Suwannee River Bridge in Fanning Springs or from Fort Fanning Historic Park, located off of U.S. Highway 19.
Gardening Lovers – April 25
Are you new to our area, love gardening or want to learn more? The Garden Club of the Tri-Counties will meet Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at the Fanning Springs Community Church, 17930 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs. The program will be on ’Growing Blueberries’ presented by Richard Caceres, owner of Caceres Organic Farms. All guests and members are invited to attend. The club’s mission is to gain insight and knowledge on plants and our environment along with enjoying social relationships. Enjoy a great night with plant-related door prizes and potluck light refreshments.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse).
For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator @srahec.org to book your appointment today.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
