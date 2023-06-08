Chiefland:
Laughter and Levy History – June 8
Friends of the Luther Callaway Library invite you to an evening of laughter and Levy history on Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland.
Luther Callaway was an influential part of Chiefland. His grandson, Luther Beauchamp, is a humorist, published author, and professional speaker who has performed around the country. Mr. Beauchamp shares family stories with humorous history. No cost to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
FREE Book Fair (Grades K-5) – June 9
Tri-County Community Resource Center (15 N. Main St., Chiefland) will be hosting a FREE Book Fair on Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. They will also be sharing information about their Summer Literacy Program and Tri-County library activities.
Tie Dye Workshop – June 10
A Tie Dye Workshop will be held Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Luther Callaway Library, located at 104 NE 3rd St., Chiefland. Please register by Wednesday, May 31 at the library desk. Join the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library and the awesome Mr. Mac to create your dye art. Several patterns to choose from. $7 pre registration is required to reserve your space and includes all supplies for the workshop as well as your shirt.
The Arc of Levy County’s Inaugural Ice Cream Social – June 10
The Arc of Levy County will be holding an Inaugural Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Address is at 7550 149 Place, Chiefland, FL (St. Alban’s Episcopal Church). This a Free Entry Event.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society, 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, one-half block south of the Levy County Courthouse, will move to summer hours effective June 1, 2023. The Society will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information call Toni Jenkins (352) 221-1136 or Toni Collins (352) 490- 5636.
Levy County Library Summer Programs
Starting June 5th-June 30th, the Levy County Library Summer Programs from 10-11:30 a.m. Each location will have a special day. Please call your local library to find out.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.