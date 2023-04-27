Bell
Indoor/ Outdoor Sale – April 28-29
American Legion Jamerson-Sheffield Post 91 will be holding a Indoor/Outdoor Sale April 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The legion is located at 4200 S. U.S. Highway 129, Bell. You never know what you might find.
Chiefland
The Cooks of Turning Point – April 28
Friday, April 28th from 5pm to 7pm still only $10. 1/2 Roasted Chicken Dinner with 3 sides, bread, dessert and Drink. More Information call (352) 493-0015/ 463-1882. Located at 16750 C/R 341 (Dairy Rd), Chiefland, FL. Eat-In or Take Out.
Spring Fling Event – April 29
Tri-County Community Resource Center will be hosting a Spring Fling event Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrating Tri-County resources and TCCRC’s 8th birthday, on the grounds of Tri-County Community Resource Center. Thirty different organizations are currently signed up to participate in this free community event. We hope to see you there!
Williston
Friends of the Williston Library – May 6
Book Sale-Saturday-May 6 th 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 10 SE 1st St. Any size paperback fiction $1.00 per bag. Children’s books free to children attending. Stock up for the summer as this is our last sale until the end of September. Help support “The Williston Public Library.”
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse).
For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
