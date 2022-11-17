Fall Festival – Nov. 18
Come out on November 18th at 6 pm to 8pm and enjoy the Fall Festival at Ellzey Methodist Church. We will have live music, food and fellowship. We are located at Hwy 24 and 1450 SW CR 336 Otter Creek, FL, 32626. Hope to see everyone there.
Tri-County Outreach’s 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry – Nov. 19
Tri-County Outreach will be holding its 12th annual Walk to Feed the Hungry on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The annual walk, which is 1.5 miles, helps raise money for holiday food boxes to feed the hungry. Those participating in the walk will meet on the bike trail behind The Gathering Table Restaurant in Chiefland. Folks can also contact Connie Brown at 352-493-2310 Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if interested in walker sponsorship packets.
Tri-County Pregnancy Center – Nov. 19
Family Fall Photos Saturday November 19th from 1-4 at 426 West Noble Ave Williston, FL 32696 1-4 PM. Phone number to inquire about pictures (352) 528-0200.
A Night of Knights Tale – Nov. 21
Do you like movies and stories about knights in armor, wielding swords from the medieval period? If so, we would like to invite you to our exclusive A Night of Knights exhibit on Monday, November 21st, from 6-8pm. We will have a trained HEMA sword fighter who will be here to display various fully functional swords, and gear from that period. This even will be held at the Gilchrist County Public Library. This event is open to the public and free of charge.
Cedar Key Woman’s Club Annual Fall Market – Nov. 26
Cedar Key Woman’s Club will hold their 16th Annual Fall Market on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 9am to 1pm. at the Yellow Clubhouse, 7391 SR 24 Cedar Key.
There will be something for everyone including Local Artisans and Crafts, Jewelry, Granny’s Attic and Flea Market Booths, Granny’s Pantry Bake Sale, Snack Bar, Woman’s Club calendars and Fisher House quilt raffle.
Join us for all the fun and holiday shopping! Vendor spaces still available, call 352-543-0363.
Gilchrist County Woman’s Club – Dec. 11
Special Lunch With Santa & Mrs. Clause, Sunday December 11, 2022, Enjoy lunch and personal time with Santa & Mrs. Clause. Located at 2107 S. Bronson Hwy. (C.R. 339) Trenton, FL 32693. Two limited seating times available: 12:00-1:00pm or 1:15-2:15pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance and each person must present a ticket for entry. Tickets are $7.50. For Advance tickets contact Sandi at (727) 742-5155 or slanders1966@yahoo.com.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The group meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main Street, Suite 2, Chiefland FL. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support & referral.
Hours are M-Th 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fri 9 a.m.-noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
The Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
Our support group meets 10 a.m. to noon the second Tuesday of the month at First Baptist Church of Cross City, 16024 U.S. 19 in Cross City. The group is a safe place to receive help, and find resources, advice, a sympathetic ear and friends. For more information, call Gigi at 352-493-9183.
Fix Them All, Inc. needs volunteers
If you wish to be a part of the solution and feel as strongly as we do about the need to reduce the out-of-control population of unwanted animals, we need you! As we grow, we must increase our volunteer staff to continue our success. From three counties in 2016, we are serving 23 counties. We are a registered non-profit spay and neuter affordable fee organization. Do you have a mobile phone, printer, and PC? Please get in touch with us. You can help save many lives. Call Lucille at 352-348-1615.
CareerSource helps with employment
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion works with many hiring businesses in Levy County who are looking for talented candidates right now. Speak with a career development coach for free job search services. They also provide help with unemployment benefits. Call 800-434-5627 or 352-493-6813; or visit 2175 NW 11th Drive, Chiefland.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyour haven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7pm at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 ct, Fanning Springs, FL.32693
Historical Society Book Festival
The Levy County Historical Society Book Festival will be closed on Sat. Nov. 12th and Sat. Nov. 13th but will reopen on Fri. Nov. 25th and Sat. Nov. 26th. Hours: 9:AM to 1:00 PM. 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, Florida. Great opportunity to do your Holiday gift browsing! For more information call Toni Collins (352) 490-5636.
