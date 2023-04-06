Fanning Springs
Easter Egg Hunt – April 7
Tri-County Nursing Home will hold a Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7 at noon. It is free to the public. The location is 7280 FL-26, Trenton, FL 32693.
A Community Easter Sunrise Service – April 9
On Sunday, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. at Fort Fanning Outdoor Amphitheater. We invite you to join us as we gather again together to proclaim “He IS Risen indeed!” After the service, Joppa Baptist Church invites everyone to a Covered Dish Breakfast Fellowship at their church building at 7530 NW 165th St., Trenton. Want more information? Please call 352-463-2602.
Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt – April 9
Fanning Springs Moose Lodge is hosting an Easter party for the kids on Sunday, April 9 at 1 p.m. There will be an egg hunt, games and prizes! The Easter bunny will also be there too! Free food and candy for kids and take pics with the bunny! Come one, come all, and share with us! We are getting ready and look forward to seeing all those smiling faces. Location is 8231 NW 167th Place, Fanning Springs, FL 32693.
Bell
EGGSTRAVAGANZA and Spring Festival – April 8
The ENTIRE Community & surrounding Communities are invited to join us for the 2nd Annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA & Spring Festival. Event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is located across from Gilchrist Building Supply in Bell.
Chiefland
Easter Community Event – April 8
The Chiefland Police Department and Ginger Snips Salon are partnering up to host the first Easter community event on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. There will be free haircuts for children, face and nail painting and much more. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance, as well. The address is 1109 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland.
Old Town
Easter Extravaganza – April 8
Egg Run for All Ages on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free event. Located at the Old Town Church of God, 72 SE 918th St., Old Town.
Trenton
Fundraiser Breakfast – April 15
William T Carlton Lodge #46 in Trenton will be having a fundraiser breakfast on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now $10 per person. Please contact Brother John Anders at 727-698-9600 or 727-742-5155 to purchase tickets.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in and have a cup of coffee and let us tell you about all of our upcoming programs. 397 E. Highway Avenue, Bronson (1/2 block south of the Levy County Courthouse).
For more information call: Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Grandparents Raising Kids Support Group
This support group, that previously met at First Baptist Church of Cross City, has been discontinued.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. The emergency food pantry is available through donations and proceeds from our thrift store. We are in need of donations: clothing, housewares, home décor, shoes, purses, kitchenware, antiques, tools, etc. Please only good saleable items should be donated. The proceeds from our thrift store go directly to our emergency food pantry. We currently help over 100 families a month with emergency food. We are celebrating our 32nd year serving the Tri-County area. The thrift store and emergency food pantry is located at 708 N. Main Street in Chiefland.
Help provided for health insurance marketplace
Need help getting health insurance? Health Insurance Marketplace Navigators are standing by. Suwannee River AHEC’s Navigators provide outreach and enrollment services to anyone looking to enroll for health care coverage in the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. We assist consumers with confidential telephone, virtual, and online enrollment service appointments. Our services are completely free. Call 386-230-9400 or email navigator@srahec.org to book your appointment today.
Haven Hospice Volunteers needed for patient support
Haven Hospice is seeking energetic, outgoing volunteers in the tri-county area who support the Haven mission of honoring life while providing comfort, care and compassion to those we serve through the donation of their time. To sign up for our next orientation or for more information, contact Vondla Sullivan at 352-538-0847 or vdsullivan@beyourhaven.org.
NA & AA Support Group
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fanning Springs Community Church 17930 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs.
