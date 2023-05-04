Bell
Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization Open House – May 6
Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization is having an Open House on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The address is 6191 N. U.S. Highway 129, Bell, FL 32619. There will be rider demos, a chance to meet the rescue horses, paint-a-pony and more. For more information, email HWH.adm.assist@gmail.com or call 386-935-3902.
Trenton
Spring Thrift Sale – May 5-6
Trenton Methodist Church will hold its Spring Thrift Sale Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Address is 203 N.E. 2nd St., Trenton, FL.
Chiefland
Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ – May 4, 5, 6, 11, 13, 14
CMHS Drama Club (AKA: CMHS Tribal Players) will be performing Disney’s “High School Musical” beginning Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the CMHS Auditorium. All show dates are Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 4-6 @7 p.m.) and the following Thursday (May 11) and Saturday (May 13) at 7 p.m. and Sunday (May 14) Mothers’ Day Matinee at 2 p.m. There will not be a performance on Friday, May 12 due to the Sadie Hawkins Spring Dance. These talented students have been working five days a week since January, and some have sacrificed their Saturdays, as well.
Williston
Friends of the Williston Library – May 6
Friends of the Williston Library will be holding a Book Sale Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Address is 10 SE 1st St., Williston. Any size paperback fiction $1 per bag. Children’s books free to children attending. Stock up for the summer, as this is our last sale until the end of September. Help support “The Williston Public Library.”
Homeschool Rally – May 6
If you currently homeschooled or if you are curious about homeschool and have questions, this rally is for you! Help us here at Kirby Family Farm discover, help & navigate the needs of our local and surrounding homeschoolers. We are growing and expanding our support services for students and families. This will be an open parent information night including homeschool testimonies, assistance with curriculum selections and finding resources, scholarship funding and more. Event is set for Saturday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Address is 19630 N.E. 30th St., Williston.
ONGOING EVENTS & MEETINGS
Clover Squares’ meeting
The Square Dance Club called the Clover Squares meets at the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month from 3-5 p.m.
Mainstream Square Dancing with Announced Plus Calls. Beginner Class will begin in the fall. For more information, contact 352-493-4627.
Caregiver Support Group
The Alzheimer’s Association, Central & North Florida Chapter, offers a free monthly education and support group designed to provide emotional, educational and social support to people who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
The group meets on the second Thursday of each month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Edward Jones, 220 North Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland. For more information, call the helpline at 800-272-3900 or 352-493-4948.
Levy County Historical Society
The Levy County Historical Society will be open Tuesday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stop in and scan our library to stock up for your summer reading. Also to learn about our upcoming programs. 397 E. Hathaway Avenue, Bronson (½ block south of the Levy County Courthouse). For more information call Toni Jenkins at 352-221-1136 or Toni Collins at 352-490-5636.
Tri-County Community Resource Center
Tri-County Community Resource Center Daily center resources include use of computers/internet, copy/print/fax, notary service, employment resources, children’s activities, book lending library, Access Benefits help, emergency food, children’s clothing, child counseling information, infant care items, parenting support and referral. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center is closed daily for lunch and hours and programs may vary due to limited staffing. For more information call 352-507-4000. TCCRC will update information daily on Facebook. All programs at TCCRC are FREE unless otherwise noted. The center is located at 15 N. Main St., Chiefland.
Tri-County Outreach
Food distribution is available Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
